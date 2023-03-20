JOB DUTIES: Printpack, a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging products, is seeking qualified candidates to fill entry-level manufacturing production hourly positions in the Rhinelander, WI plant. These positions have the potential for rapid advancement and include a full benefits package

QUALIFICATIONS: No Experience or Qualifications

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience

HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum Hours per week may vary

Shifts may vary. May include weekends

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500