JOB DUTIES: Printpack, a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging products, is seeking qualified candidates to fill entry-level manufacturing production hourly positions in the Rhinelander, WI plant. These positions have the potential for rapid advancement and include a full benefits package
QUALIFICATIONS: No Experience or Qualifications
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum Hours per week may vary
Shifts may vary. May include weekends
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500