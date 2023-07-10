JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you interested in processing payroll and providing administrative leadership for a variety of business service functions? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Vice President of Administration the Manager of Business Services is responsible for processing the bi-weekly payroll, and supervision and oversight in the areas of student accounts, accounts receivables, purchasing, general ledger, and accounts payable.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or closely related area or Associate Degree with comparable experience. Minimum of 5 years of experience in accounting, performing a wide variety of professional accounting activities.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $57,475.00 Per Year/Commensurate with qualifications and experience.
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500