JOB DUTIES: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of an establishment in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; boiler making; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors or stairs. Assemble boilers at installation sites, using tools such as levels, plumb bobs, hammers, torches, or other hand tools. Adjust functional parts of devices or control instruments, using hand tools, levels, plumb bobs, or straightedges. Assemble, install, or repair wiring, electrical or electronic components, pipe systems, plumbing, machinery, or equipment. Diagnose mechanical problems and determine how to correct them, checking blueprints, repair manuals, or parts catalogs, as necessary. Dismantle machines, equipment, or devices to access and remove defective parts, using hoists, cranes, hand tools, or power tools. Inspect used parts to determine changes in dimensional requirements, using rules, calipers, micrometers, or other measuring instruments. Inspect, operate, or test machinery or equipment to diagnose machine malfunctions. Operate cutting torches or welding equipment to cut or join metal parts. Perform routine maintenance on boilers, such as replacing burners or hoses, installing replacement parts, or reinforcing structural weaknesses to ensure optimal boiler efficiency. Perform routine maintenance, such as inspecting drives, motors, or belts, checking fluid levels, replacing filters, or doing other preventive maintenance actions. Plan and lay out repair work, using diagrams, drawings, blueprints, maintenance manuals, or schematic diagrams. Set up and operate machine tools to repair or fabricate machine parts, jigs, fixtures, or tools.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Vocational/Technical Degree, Electro-Mechanical or Industrial Maintenance Degree or Certificate program completion or equivalent verifiable experience 3-5 years. Must lift 50 pounds, regularly. Must pass Mechanical Aptitude & Maintenance Repair Test.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $23.73 Per Hour to $26.73 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500