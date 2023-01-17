JOB DUTIES: The Maintenance Mechanic will be responsible for the maintenance and troubleshooting of equipment, installation and testing of systems and equipment, in additional to performing preventative maintenance on various devices. Promote and operate within a continuous improvement environment to reduce waste, improve efficiencies, increase throughput, and create a positive work environment. Ensure that all new machines, methods, and processes if implemented are put into effective use. Conduct preventative maintenance to mechanical devices. Detect malfunctions through observation. Repair broken or faulty machine parts. Work with supervisors and maintenance personnel in a productive, professional manner. Monitor and report on project progress. Follow safety rules and regulations. Maintain a safe and clean work environment.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Electrical, Pneumatics, Hydraulic and Mechanical experience. MIG and/or TIG welding experience. Ability to Troubleshoot. Experience in blueprint and diagram reading. Possess a positive attitude and be able to adapt to change. Be self-motivated, dependable, and responsible. Have good work attendance and a strong work ethic. Previous experience as a maintenance mechanic or similar role. Problem-solving and organizational skills. Continuous improvement experience. A valid driver's license and a good driving record. A desire to learn, teach, and be part of a team.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $27.00 Per Hour to $32.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500