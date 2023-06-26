JOB DUTIES: Ability to set up and operate machine and equipment: Plasma Cutter, Hydro form and Bumper, Flanger and Polisher. Inspect all materials. Inspect product during and after manufacturing process and document all measurements. Request QC inspections. Properly clean and create heads for shipment to protect finishes. Proper use of overhead cranes, fork truck, hand tools and other equipment. Fills out proper documentation for all projects. Operation of cranes, hoists, and forklifts as needed. Also successfully complete any training, safety program relating to the operation of the equipment. Preform other duties as required. Preforms housekeeping and other related duties that are assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: Ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Understanding and support of Company policies and procedures. Ability to understand and abide by all safety rules and regulations to perform the job and set by the company. Must have a basic understanding of computers. Maintain a clean and safe work area. Communicate with others in a team effort and train other employees. Be thorough and attentive to detail in all job tasks and be proactive toward continuous improvement and quality workmanship in each product manufactured. Pneumatic tools, as provided by the company. Hand tools required for completion of job tasks.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $21.00 Per Hour to $30.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 3
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500