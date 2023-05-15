JOB DUTIES:

• Adjust machine components to regulate speeds, pressures, and temperatures, and amounts, dimensions, and flow of materials or ingredients.

• Clean dies, arbors, compression chambers, and molds, using swabs, sponges, or air hoses.

• Clear jams, and remove defective or substandard materials or products.

• Complete work tickets, and place them with products.

• Monitor machine operations and observe lights and gauges to detect malfunctions.

• Move materials, supplies, components, and finished products between storage and work areas, using work aids such as racks, hoists, and hand trucks.

• Press control buttons to activate machinery and equipment.

• Record and maintain production data such as meter readings, and quantities, types, and dimensions of materials produced.

• Remove materials or products from molds or from extruding, forming, pressing, or compacting machines, and stack or store them for additional processing.

• Review work orders, specifications, or instructions to determine materials, ingredients, procedures, components, settings, and adjustments for extruding, forming, pressing, or compacting machines.

• Select and install machine components such as dies, molds, and cutters, according to specifications, using hand tools and measuring devices.

QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-employment drug screening required.

Work Site County/ies: Lincoln

Number of Openings: 3

RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour to $32.00 Per Hour

HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500