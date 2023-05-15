JOB DUTIES:
• Adjust machine components to regulate speeds, pressures, and temperatures, and amounts, dimensions, and flow of materials or ingredients.
• Clean dies, arbors, compression chambers, and molds, using swabs, sponges, or air hoses.
• Clear jams, and remove defective or substandard materials or products.
• Complete work tickets, and place them with products.
• Monitor machine operations and observe lights and gauges to detect malfunctions.
• Move materials, supplies, components, and finished products between storage and work areas, using work aids such as racks, hoists, and hand trucks.
• Press control buttons to activate machinery and equipment.
• Record and maintain production data such as meter readings, and quantities, types, and dimensions of materials produced.
• Remove materials or products from molds or from extruding, forming, pressing, or compacting machines, and stack or store them for additional processing.
• Review work orders, specifications, or instructions to determine materials, ingredients, procedures, components, settings, and adjustments for extruding, forming, pressing, or compacting machines.
• Select and install machine components such as dies, molds, and cutters, according to specifications, using hand tools and measuring devices.
QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-employment drug screening required.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
Number of Openings: 3
RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour to $32.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500