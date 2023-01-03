JOB DUTIES: Assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents. This is a shared time position between Vilas County (50%) and Oneida County (50%). Purpose of the position is to conduct legal research and write opinions and memoranda. This position requires a one-year employment contract. Remote work is a possibility as approved by the Court. Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following, other duties may be assigned. Performs legal research and opinion-writing on motions for summary judgment, suppression motions and administrative agency appeals. Performs mediation services as directed by one of the judges, including but not limited to, small claim cases involving pro se litigants. Attend court sessions to hear oral arguments or record necessary case information. Communicate with counsel regarding case management or procedural requirements. Confer with judges concerning legal questions, construction of documents, or granting of orders. Draft or proofread judicial opinions, decisions, or citations. Enter information into computerized court calendar, filing, or case management systems. Keep abreast of changes in the law and inform judges when cases are affected by such changes. Prepare briefs, legal memoranda, or statements of issues involved in cases, including appropriate suggestions or recommendations. Research laws, court decisions, documents, opinions, briefs, or other information related to cases before the court. Review complaints, petitions, motions, or pleadings that have been filed to determine issues involved or basis for relief.
QUALIFICATIONS: Must possess a law degree from an accredited law school and be admitted to the WI Bar or be pending admission. To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Knowledge of how to research problems arising under state laws and municipal ordinances. Knowledge of civil procedure, criminal procedure, and rules of evidence. Knowledge and appreciation of the need to maintain confidences, being discreet and professional in all oral and written communications. Ability to analyze, assess and organize facts, evidence and precedents and effectively present such material orally and in writing. Proficiency and experience with Westlaw online services.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $54,600.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500