Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING... A combination of light snow, freezing drizzle and falling temperatures will lead to hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads this morning. Even though snow accumulations will be an inch or less and ice accumulations will be scattered and light, freezing temperatures will result in snow or ice covered roads and slippery conditions through the morning. Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses during the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.