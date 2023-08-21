JOB DUTIES: Provides first-level technical support to credit union staff, assisting with hardware and software issues, network connectivity, printer troubleshooting, and other technical inquiries promptly and professionally. Maintain, troubleshoot, and upgrade hardware and software systems, including terminals, servers, networking equipment, and other IT infrastructure components and peripherals. Completes requisite staffing and employee change tickets and laptop imaging process as needed. Conducts training sessions and creates documentation to help staff understand and effectively utilize various software applications and IT resources, collaborating with supervisors and/or Employee Development as needed. Must be willing to travel to other branch locations to complete tasks that need to be done onsite.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree in information technology, Networking, Computer Programming or related field or equivalent proven work experience with appropriate certifications such as network or A+ certifications. Minimum of 6 months relevant work experience preferred. Proficiency of personal computer hardware and business software programs such as Microsoft Office 365, Active Directory, and Citrix XenDesktop. Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with colleagues and external vendors. Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks while prioritizing. Ability to work irregular hours including nights, weekends and holidays if needed.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $19.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500