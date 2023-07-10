JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you interested in collaborating with faculty, college staff, and external partners to develop curriculum and providing support/training for our learning management system? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Academic Design and Technology Manager, the Instructional Designer assists employees with the development, modification, monitoring, and improvement of course curriculum and mapping of non-credit to credit pathways. This position focuses on designing performance-based, learning-centered instruction and effectively utilizing instructional technology and alternative instructional strategies. The Instructional Designer collaborates with other Academic Services teams to provide professional development programs for faculty, and trains employees on the effective use of instructional technology. This position also supports and improves usage of the learning management system. A partial remote schedule is possible.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Bachelor's Degree in education or curriculum. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of a bachelor's degree in education or curriculum and a minimum of two years of experience in teaching or instructional design, technology, and/or learning management system implementation and support. The ideal candidate also has a master's degree in Instructional Design, Instructional Technology, or related field; experience in a competency-based environment (CBE) environment; experience teaching in higher education; and experience incorporating multimedia in design.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $59,419 to $70,929, commensurate with qualifications and experience.
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500