JOB DUTIES:
• Arrange for advertising or posting of job vacancies, and notify eligible workers of position availability.
• Arrange for in-house and external training activities.
• Compile and prepare reports and documents pertaining to personnel activities.
• Explain company personnel policies, benefits, and procedures to employees or job applicants.
• Prepare badges, passes, and identification cards, and perform other security-related duties.
• Process and review employment applications to evaluate qualifications or eligibility of applicants.
• Process, verify, and maintain personnel related documentation, including staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations, classifications, and employee leaves of absence.
• Provide assistance in administering employee benefit programs and worker's compensation plans.
• Select applicants meeting specified job requirements and refer them to hiring personnel.
• Administer and score applicant and employee aptitude, personality, and interest assessment instruments.
• Answer questions regarding examinations, eligibility, salaries, benefits, and other pertinent information.
• Examine employee files to answer inquiries and provide information for personnel actions.
• Gather personnel records from other departments or employees.
• Inform job applicants of their acceptance or rejection of employment.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Desired. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. A strong basic knowledge of Human Resources and Recruitment. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Proficient Microsoft Office Skills required.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: Negotiable
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500