JOB DUTIES:

• Arrange for advertising or posting of job vacancies, and notify eligible workers of position availability.

• Arrange for in-house and external training activities.

• Compile and prepare reports and documents pertaining to personnel activities.

• Explain company personnel policies, benefits, and procedures to employees or job applicants.

• Prepare badges, passes, and identification cards, and perform other security-related duties.

• Process and review employment applications to evaluate qualifications or eligibility of applicants.

• Process, verify, and maintain personnel related documentation, including staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations, classifications, and employee leaves of absence.

• Provide assistance in administering employee benefit programs and worker's compensation plans.

• Select applicants meeting specified job requirements and refer them to hiring personnel.

• Administer and score applicant and employee aptitude, personality, and interest assessment instruments.

• Answer questions regarding examinations, eligibility, salaries, benefits, and other pertinent information.

• Examine employee files to answer inquiries and provide information for personnel actions.

• Gather personnel records from other departments or employees.

• Inform job applicants of their acceptance or rejection of employment.

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Desired. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. A strong basic knowledge of Human Resources and Recruitment. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Proficient Microsoft Office Skills required.

Work Site County/ies: Langlade

RATE OF PAY: Negotiable

HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500

