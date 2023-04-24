JOB DUTIES: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, number of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.
• Arrange for advertising or posting of job vacancies, and notify eligible workers of position availability.
• Arrange for in-house and external training activities.
• Compile and prepare reports and documents pertaining to personnel activities.
• Explain company personnel policies, benefits, and procedures to employees or job applicants.
• Prepare badges, passes, and identification cards, and perform other security-related duties.
• Process and review employment applications to evaluate qualifications or eligibility of applicants.
• Process, verify, and maintain personnel related documentation, including staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations, classifications, and employee leaves of absence.
• Provide assistance in administering employee benefit programs and worker's compensation plans.
• Select applicants meeting specified job requirements and refer them to hiring personnel.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Desired. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. A strong basic knowledge of Human Resources and Recruitment a must. Excellent oral and written communication skills.
Proficient Microsoft Office Skills required.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: Negotiable
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500