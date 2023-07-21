Homeward Bound 7-21-23 Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Rhinelander 64° Sunny64° / 54° 8 AM 63° 9 AM 68° 10 AM 72° 11 AM 75° 12 PM 76° Latest San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series Twins play the White Sox with 1-0 series lead Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2 North Dakota officer killed in Fargo ambush is to be laid to rest Saturday in Minnesota Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 Byron Buxton homers in his first 2 at-bats as the Twins beat Lance Lynn and the White Sox 9-4 Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4 Twins scratch Castro and Gallo from lineup because of pinkeye Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2023 Northland Television, LLC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.