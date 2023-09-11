JOB DUTIES:
• Operate heavy machinery productively and safely in all conditions
• Review blueprints or specifications to determine work requirements
• Utilize different machines for placement and removal of dirt/debris
• Utilize machinery to guide and install cable
• Represent WhiteCo in a positive and professional manner at all times
• Clean and maintain all company vehicles and equipment assigned for use
• Perform duties in standard and high-risk areas
• Safely and successfully perform duties all year round
• Perform physical tasks required to successfully complete day-to-day operations
• Travel overnight to various sites as requested
QUALIFICATIONS:
• 18 or older Required.
• Class A - Commercial Motor Vehicle Desired.
• Valid Driver's License (unrestricted)
• Pass a pre-employment drug test and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR)
• At least 1 year of recent experience in heavy equipment operation
• Ability to operate and dig around existing utilities safely and productively
• Possess knowledge of utility depth and placement as well as general knowledge of construction practices and equipment
• Strong interpersonal communication skills with the ability to interact with the crew, leadership, and clients
• Function effectively as an integral part of a team
• Meet physical demands – lift and/or move 50 to 150 pounds
• Ability to perform all work outdoors, subject to inclement weather conditions
• CDL preferred, or willing to obtain one
• OSHA certified
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $20.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 10
HOURS: Full-Time, 30 to 45 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500