JOB DUTIES:

• Operate heavy machinery productively and safely in all conditions

• Review blueprints or specifications to determine work requirements

• Utilize different machines for placement and removal of dirt/debris

• Utilize machinery to guide and install cable

• Represent WhiteCo in a positive and professional manner at all times

• Clean and maintain all company vehicles and equipment assigned for use

• Perform duties in standard and high-risk areas

• Safely and successfully perform duties all year round

• Perform physical tasks required to successfully complete day-to-day operations

• Travel overnight to various sites as requested

QUALIFICATIONS:

• 18 or older Required.

• Class A - Commercial Motor Vehicle Desired.

• Valid Driver's License (unrestricted)

• Pass a pre-employment drug test and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR)

• At least 1 year of recent experience in heavy equipment operation

• Ability to operate and dig around existing utilities safely and productively

• Possess knowledge of utility depth and placement as well as general knowledge of construction practices and equipment

• Strong interpersonal communication skills with the ability to interact with the crew, leadership, and clients

• Function effectively as an integral part of a team

• Meet physical demands – lift and/or move 50 to 150 pounds

• Ability to perform all work outdoors, subject to inclement weather conditions

• CDL preferred, or willing to obtain one

• OSHA certified

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: $20.00 Per Hour

Number of Openings: 10

HOURS: Full-Time, 30 to 45 Hours Per Week

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500

Recommended for you