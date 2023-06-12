JOB DUTIES: Because of growth in our 8 locations in northern WI, we cannot keep up with the demand from our communities! This is a great problem to have and a phenomenal opportunity for you! Earn the income you want while having the satisfaction at the end of the day knowing you changed someone's life today!! This position is based out of the beautiful Rhinelander or Minocqua area. Clients and Communities Know the Value of Expert Hearing Care. Times have changed and so has the hearing industry. Where most are worried about the future of hearing aid sales, Hearing Advantage is bursting at the seams with our unbeatable reputation, ongoing sales, and phenomenal customer service that keeps people coming through the door daily! Our clients and communities know the value of expert hearing care.
QUALIFICATIONS: Certificate or Diploma beyond High School Required. Hearing Instrument Specialist License or willing to train and take state exam. Required, Mileage reimbursement available. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. P - Passenger Vehicle Required. This is a position that requires travel with a permanent schedule. Must love helping people, have great organization skills, have sales and public speaking skills, computer and tech savvy, take initiative, be quick on your feet, and work well with a team and individually. Must be willing to learn and pass the state of WI licensing exam.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $62,000.00 Per Year to $125,000.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 32 to 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500