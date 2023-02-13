JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. Are you interested in seeking funding opportunities, writing, and monitoring grants, and collaborating on teams aligned with our strategic priorities? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Innovation Center Manager, and in collaboration with college administrators, this position coordinates the grants processes including but not limited to identifying new sources of funding, planning, writing/development, application submission, monitoring and compliance, client reporting, and yearly audit reporting. The coordinator develops sustainable and effective grant management processes and procedures through a continuous quality improvement approach. The coordinator also provides resource assistance for strategic College initiatives and projects as requested by college leaders.
QUALIFICATIONS: Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an Associate Degree, are proficient in using Microsoft Office suite, and possess experience writing professional communications. The ideal candidate has a bachelor's degree in a business-related or social science field, and experience writing and administering grants or working in a grant-related capacity; managing multi partner projects; and in financial management and reporting.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $21.01 Per Hour to $25.36 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500