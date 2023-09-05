JOB DUTIES: Must be able to read and understand job tickets. Must demonstrate the ability to perform the following activities safely, accurately and efficiently: drilling & preparing paper along with stacking product prior to and after bindery processing, accurate hand collating, keeping product organized, shrink-wrapping product, hand gluing, gathering mail and plastic coiling. This person must be able to receive products as they come off the machines and packages them for shipping or further processing, according to each job ticket. Responsible for general maintenance work area.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Desired. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
Number of Openings: 4
RATE OF PAY: $14.00 Per Hour Minimum, Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500