JOB DUTIES:
• Assist in loading and unloading all equipment, materials, and supplies needed for daily work
• Safely operate tamps, jackhammers, core drills, concrete saws, and other miscellaneous equipment
• Hand dig with shovels, picks, and digging bars to expose located utilities, access u/g vaults and pedestals, and complete trenches
• Place conduit and/or cables in trenches, splice conduits sections (install couplers), place anchors, pedestals, vaults, etc. to complete construction tasks
• Fully restore worksite at completion of work: refill trenches and holes, tamp soil, replant plants or shrubs, place temporary asphalt on streets
• When required, and if appropriately license and authorized, drive or operate construction equipment
• Assist leadership with all duties
• Represent WhiteCo in a positive and professional manner at all times
• Clean and maintain all company vehicles and equipment assigned for use
• Perform duties in standard and high-risk areas
• Safely and successfully perform duties all year round
• Perform physical tasks required to successfully complete day-to-day operations
• Travel overnight to various sites as requested
QUALIFICATIONS:
•18 or older Required.
• Class A - Commercial Motor Vehicle Desired.
• Valid Driver's License (unrestricted)
• Pass a pre-employment drug test and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR)
• Strong interpersonal communication skills with the ability to interact with the crew, leadership, and clients
• Function effectively as an integral part of a team
• Meet physical demands – lift and/or move 50 to 150 pounds as well as stand and walk lengthy distances (1+ miles) over uneven terrain
• Ability to perform all work outdoors, subject to inclement weather conditions
• Previous experience and knowledge of underground utility construction a plus
• CDL preferred, or willing to obtain one
• OSHA certified
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $17.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 20
HOURS: Full-Time, 30 to 45 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500