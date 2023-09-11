JOB DUTIES:

• Assist in loading and unloading all equipment, materials, and supplies needed for daily work

• Safely operate tamps, jackhammers, core drills, concrete saws, and other miscellaneous equipment

• Hand dig with shovels, picks, and digging bars to expose located utilities, access u/g vaults and pedestals, and complete trenches

• Place conduit and/or cables in trenches, splice conduits sections (install couplers), place anchors, pedestals, vaults, etc. to complete construction tasks

• Fully restore worksite at completion of work: refill trenches and holes, tamp soil, replant plants or shrubs, place temporary asphalt on streets

• When required, and if appropriately license and authorized, drive or operate construction equipment

• Assist leadership with all duties

• Represent WhiteCo in a positive and professional manner at all times

• Clean and maintain all company vehicles and equipment assigned for use

• Perform duties in standard and high-risk areas

• Safely and successfully perform duties all year round

• Perform physical tasks required to successfully complete day-to-day operations

• Travel overnight to various sites as requested

QUALIFICATIONS:

•18 or older Required.

• Class A - Commercial Motor Vehicle Desired.

• Valid Driver's License (unrestricted)

• Pass a pre-employment drug test and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR)

• Strong interpersonal communication skills with the ability to interact with the crew, leadership, and clients

• Function effectively as an integral part of a team

• Meet physical demands – lift and/or move 50 to 150 pounds as well as stand and walk lengthy distances (1+ miles) over uneven terrain

• Ability to perform all work outdoors, subject to inclement weather conditions

• Previous experience and knowledge of underground utility construction a plus

• CDL preferred, or willing to obtain one

• OSHA certified

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: $17.00 Per Hour

Number of Openings: 20

HOURS: Full-Time, 30 to 45 Hours Per Week

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500

