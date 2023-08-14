JOB DUTIES: General Laborer provides support to multiple departments by performing tasks such as assisting and/or operating paper mill equipment, including a variety of material handling equipment and tools. Be trained in several entry-level production positions in the paper mill. Maintain a clean job site by cleaning up around paper-making equipment. Haul and hoist materials using powered industrial trucks and cranes.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma or GED required. Pass pre-employment testing, drug screen, and physical assessment. Must be able to work rotating including weekends, holidays, and nights. Able to lift to 100 pounds with help, with occasional lifting and/or carrying of up to 75 pounds.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
Number of Openings: 5
RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500