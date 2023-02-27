JOB DUTIES: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment. Manually move freight, stock, or other materials or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified. Performs continuous, repetitive work involving a few simple elements. Generally, picks up piece part and positions in machine of feed chute. visually checks piece part for the completion of previous operation of suitability of raw material. Informs supervisor and/or set up men when piece parts do not conform to specifications. Makes check of piece parts on simple gauges. Clean chips from machine. Maintain quality standards.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Manufacturing Experience a plus. Stand 2/3 of day or more. Use hands to finger, handle, or touch 2/3 of day or more. Walk and talk or hear 1/3 to 2/3 of the day. Reach above shoulder, climb, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl up to 1/3 of the day. Lift up to 40 lbs. continuously and repetitively. Close, color and ability to adjust focus. Lifting from ground level to waist level.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $15.35 Per Hour to $18.52 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 10
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500