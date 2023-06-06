JOB DUTIES: Be trained in several entry-level production positions in the paper mill. Maintain a clean job site by cleaning up around paper-making equipment. Haul and hoist materials using powered industrial trucks and cranes. Able to lift to 100 pounds with help, with occasional lifting and/or carrying of up to 75 pounds.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma or GED required. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. Pass pre-employment testing, drug screen, and physical assessment.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour/ $1000 Sign-on Bonus!
Number of Openings: 16
HOURS: Full-Time, 36 Hours Per Week Minimum
Must be able to work rotating including weekends, holidays, and nights. Rotating Shift. The schedule is a modified Dupont schedule rotating weekly each week between day shift and night shift. Typical shifts are 6AM-6PM and 6PM-6AM. Only work about half of the days per year. The schedule is a modified Dupont schedule rotating weekly each week between day shift and night shift. Typical shifts are 6AM-6PM and 6PM-6AM. Only work about half of the days per year.
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500