JOB DUTIES: The owners value continuing education and are open to welcoming a new graduate who is eager to learn and grow. Their current dentist plans to retire once we find the perfect fit for our team. However, if you are a recent graduate, our current dentist is willing to stay on board to provide guidance and support as needed.
QUALIFICATIONS: we are currently seeking a General Dentist to join an exceptional team and practice located in Tomahawk, WI. The office is owned by two highly experienced oral surgeons who practice in Green Bay, and the ideal candidate should feel confident in taking the lead as the only dentist in the office.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500