JOB DUTIES: Our custom engineered power systems and maintenance solutions minimize costly downtime through forklift power solutions, mission critical backup power and on-site forklift and allied equipment maintenance. Our mission is to eliminate interruption in our customers' operations and allow them to focus on running their business. The Field Industrial Battery Technician/Level-1, is responsible for inspecting, maintaining, and repairing battery power equipment. This position conducts basic troubleshooting, field, and shop repairs, and responds to customer needs.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School or GED Diploma required. Willing to consider recent grads from a two-year college or trade school with working knowledge of basic AC and DC electrical/electronic theory. Perform routine preventative maintenance. Troubleshoot battery and charger systems. Exercises high degree of time management skill, resulting in greater than 90% time billable to customers. Experience in material handling environment is preferred, but not required. Intermittent travel expected within designated territory, home most nights. A valid driver's license, CDL a plus but not required.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $18.00 Per Hour to $25.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week/Must be flexible to work OT and occasional weekends
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500