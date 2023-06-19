JOB DUTIES: WECA's mission is to meet the professional needs of adults who nurture and teach Wisconsin's young children through a rich continuum of services. The Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network (WEESSN) brings together family and center-based early care and education programs to pool resources and leverage economies of scale. The WEESSN Family Child Care Program Start-up Coach is responsible for working with community partners to identify and recruit individuals interested in starting childcare programs. The Early Childcare Program Start-up Coach will offer training on foundational business practices, program organization, and guidance in program scope to help ensure business success. This position will work with local pre-licensing and certification organizations, community childcare supports, and other WEESSN coaches to provide warm hand-offs at the appropriate times to ensure continued and ongoing business support. This position is responsible for coverage in the northern region of the state. Meet regularly with community partners and build new community relations to work on recruitment processes designed to support business start-ups and identify strong candidates for incubation support. Analyze childcare program development operations and planning to identify appropriate supports to increase likelihood.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Experience with Family Childcare Program business startup is required for this position. Living in the state of Wisconsin is required for this position.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500