JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. The College seeks team-oriented, student-focused individuals who have a deep value of education to facilitate learning. NTC staff serves in alignment with the College's mission, vision, core values, and operating principles, and Board of Trustee's Executive Limitations and Productivity and Quality Measures. As a member of a learning team, faculty report to a designated dean and participate in program, school, interschool, and College-wide team activities. Faculty provide instruction, expertise, and leadership within their program and content area. Faculty are expected to remain current in their area of expertise and in the field of... For full info follow application link.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience/ Depends on Qualification
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
