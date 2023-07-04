JOB DUTIES: Associates to perform all safety checks at the start of their shift on all cranes and tools and document this as necessary. Continue to perform safety checks throughout the shift. Reads blueprint and specifications, plans work and fabrication layout. Orders proper materials, inspects materials when received and utilizes material to maximum efficiency. Preforms TIG, MIG, and Flux core, sub arc, spot and seam welding to company standards. Preforms hand grinding and polishing to a specified finish. Constantly checks the quality of own work, checking proper procedures with Plant Superintendent and/or Q.C. if any uncertainty. Fills out proper documentation for all projects. Advises other fabricators when necessary. Consistently meets or exceeds customer requirements. Maintains 95% success rate of x-ray welds. Operation of cranes, hoists, and forklifts as needed. Also successfully complete any training, safety program relating to the operation of the equipment. Proper use of drill press, angle roll, plasma cutter, shears, hand tools and other equipment. Preforms hydro- testing of vessels. Prepares completed project for shipment to the customer. Preform other duties as required. Preforms housekeeping and other related duties that are assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Ability to weld proficiently utilizing TIG, MIG, flux-core, sub-arc and spot-welding techniques. Above average mechanical aptitude and math skills, with emphasis on fractions and decimals. Ability to read & use tape measure, caliper, & other measurement equipment, & ability to use a calculator. Ability to follow instructions and direction. Reading and writing literacy required. Pneumatic tools, as provided by the company. Hand tools required for completion of job tasks. Minimum of three years of TIG, MIG, and flux-core, spot and seam welding experience, possessing advanced skills. Must be able to read and comprehend blueprints, specifications, ASME codes and weld symbols. Ability to work will in a fast-paced environment to meet team expectations. Understanding and support of Company policies and procedures. Ability to understand and abide by all safety rules and regulations to perform the job and set by the company. Must have a basic understanding of computers. Maintain a clean and safe work area. Communicate with others in a team effort and train other employees. Be thorough and attentive to detail in all job tasks and be proactive toward continuous improvement and quality workmanship in each product manufactured.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour to $32.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 4
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500