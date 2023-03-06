JOB DUTIES: Associates to perform all safety checks at the start of their shift on all cranes and tools and document this as necessary. Continue to perform safety checks throughout the shift.
• Reads blueprint and specifications, plans work and fabrication layout.
• Orders proper materials, inspects materials when received and utilizes material to maximum efficiency.
• Preforms TIG, MIG, and Flux core, sub arc, spot and seam welding to company standards.
• Preforms hand grinding and polishing to a specified finish.
• Constantly checks the quality of own work, checking proper procedures with Plant Superintendent and/or Q.C. if any uncertainty.
• Fills out proper documentation for all projects.
• Advises other fabricators when necessary.
• Consistently meets or exceeds customer requirements.
• Maintains 95% success rate of x-ray welds.
• Operation of cranes, hoists, and forklifts as needed. Also successfully complete any training, safety program relating to the operation of the equipment.
• Proper use of drill press, angle roll, plasma cutter, shears, hand tools and other equipment.
• Preforms hydro- testing of vessels.
• Prepares completed project for shipment to the customer. .
• Preform other duties as required.
• Preforms housekeeping and other related duties that are assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Ability to weld proficiently utilizing TIG, MIG, flux-core, sub-arc, and spot-welding techniques. Above average mechanical aptitude and math skills, with emphasis on fractions and decimals. Ability to read & use tape measure, caliper, & other measurement equipment, & ability to use a calculator. Ability to follow instructions and direction. Reading and writing literacy required.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $21.00 Per Hour to $30.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 4
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500