JOB DUTIES: ERP Subject Matter Expert on aec360 and assists with implementation; develops and maintains policies and procedures, workflow charts, and other system documentation and training materials. Trains new users on aec360 and its uses within the business; assists with integration of outside services using APIs. Partners with departmental teams to define and document business requirements to troubleshoot and resolve issues or for new business rules, automations, and reports. Critically evaluates information gathered from multiple sources, reconciles conflicts, and works with members of a team to uncover unmet business needs; recommends new features or changes to configuration/workflows based on user feedback. Acts as a liaison between users and developers; analyzes and translates requirements for efficient and more expedient development; assists with prioritization of development needs. Evaluates alternate solutions and design process and systems which includes user impact considerations, cost and benefit analysis, and processing specifications. Develops and maintains existing business data files; helps promote end user understanding of available data through training; also makes sure that duplication of effort is not occurring within the organization; ERP governance. Coordinates new software releases, fixes and upgrades with technical teams and users.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Required, Mileage reimbursement available. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. P - Passenger Vehicle Required. Bachelor's degree in one of the following subject areas: Computer Science, Business Administration, Finance, Information Technology, or related field required.4 years of relatable work experience working with ERP systems required. Experience in the A/E/C industry preferred. Experience with ERP systems required. Ability to become subject matter expert in aec360. Microsoft Dynamics experience required. Experience with SQL reporting/query tools and practices required. Familiar with data visualization tools, such as Power BI required. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel required. Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills; strategic, intellectually curious thinker with focus on team outcomes. This position requires you to have authorization to work in the United States for any employer. We will not provide sponsorship for this position.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $50,000.00 Per Year to $130,000.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 45 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500