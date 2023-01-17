JOB DUTIES: The Eligibility Screener is responsible for completing the Adult Long-Term Care Functional Screens (LTC-FS) for participants of the IRIS program. This includes completing annual rescreens and any change in condition screens using the Adult LTC-FS tool. Meets with the IRIS participant face to face to complete the screening process. Completes the Adult Long Term Care Functional Screen (LTC-FS) for IRIS participants as required and outlined in the Wisconsin Adult LTC-FS Instructions. Completes collateral contacts to verify screen findings with IRIS Consultants, MAPC agencies and day programs, and verifying diagnosis information with physicians and or SSA. Complies with documentation and program regulations, guidelines, and meets screening quota. Maintains screening skills by participating in weekly team meetings, monthly All Screener Meetings, quizzes, and testing. Collaborates on the development, process improvement and ongoing quality management of services and related materials/products. Provides data reports and summaries as needed. Other duties as assigned by management.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. bachelor's Degree in a health or human services or related field. (e.g., social work, psychology) or graduate from an Accredited School of Nursing. 1+ years of experience working with one of the target groups served by the IRIS program (adults with physical or intellectual disabilities or older adults). Strong written and verbal communication skills; strong attention to detail. Demonstrated computer and software skills required, proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite and other software. Strong customer service skills. Good organizational and time management skills. The ability to work cooperatively as part of a team or autonomously. Ability to remain flexible in the work environment and willing and able to adapt to changing organizational needs. Travel Requirements 5%. Must pass the Wisconsin Adult Long-term Care Functional Screen certification modules (80% or higher on each module) within first week of hire and maintain certification as a screener. If a graduate from an Accredited School of Nursing, must have an active, unrestricted Wisconsin Registered Nursing (RN) license in good standing. Must possess a valid driver's license, maintain adequate auto insurance for job-related travel and ability to travel throughout Wisconsin or other.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500