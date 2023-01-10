JOB DUTIES: As a Fortune 500 company, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is an ideas and solutions company. Our corrugated packaging business seeks to be the leader in helping our customers - large and small - package, transport and display products of all kinds. Our white paper business delivers Paper with Purpose by providing the highest level of customer service and operational excellence. We have approximately 15,000 team members in more than 100 locations in the United States that strive to meet the local needs of our customers. Our mission is to serve the needs of our customers, today and tomorrow, with products and services that exceed expectations for performance and environmental responsibility.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Working towards bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Experience using Microsoft Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word, Auto Cad, and Project. Must be authorized to work in the U.S. Must possess a valid driver's license.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500