JOB DUTIES: Wisconsin Early Childhood Association works to build a foundation for a lifetime of learning for Wisconsin's young children by promoting excellence in early education programs, supporting professionalism in the early childhood workforce, and calling for greater investment in quality early childcare. WECA's mission is to meet the professional needs of adults who nurture and teach Wisconsin's young children through a rich continuum of services. The Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network (WEESSN) brings together family and center-based early care and education programs to pool resources and leverage economies of scale. The WEESSN Licensing Navigator oversees a portfolio of deliverables outlined in the Provider Assistance Licensing (PAL) Project. The Licensing Support Navigator will serve as the liaison between internal and external partners to resolve issues and create action plans for success within the project, while prioritizing tasks and ensuring the project timeline and workplan lead to meeting the overall goals of the project. The Licensing Support Navigator will work with childcare providers, childcare pre-licensing and certification specialists and local zoning entities, among others, to ensure the systematic process of becoming a licensed child care provider is streamlined and simplified.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. This position is responsible for the Northern and Western regions of Wisconsin. Living in the state of Wisconsin is required for this position. Preference will be given to those who have extensive experience with early childhood licensing and certification practices. By joining our amazing team, you help WECA carry out its important mission and in return, here is what we will do for you.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500