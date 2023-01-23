JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area) with in home opportunities. Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Associate or baccalaureate degree in Early Childhood Education or baccalaureate degree in related field with at least 18 credits in ECE.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $17.98 Per Hour to $19.96 Per Hour/Associate degree in ECE or bachelor's degree in related field with at least 18 credits in ECE: $17.98
bachelor's degree in ECE: $19.96
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
40 hours per week, 48 weeks per year
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500