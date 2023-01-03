JOB DUTIES: To provide comprehensive Early Head Start services within the family's own home and within the context of the parent–child relationship. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transitions into Head Start or other pre-school settings. Support parents in their role as primary caretakers and educators of their children and encourage their involvement in all aspects of the program. Must meet all Federal Head Start Regulations. Essential Job Responsibilities: Performance Indicators. Conduct weekly 90-minute home visits to young children and their families. Carry out "curriculum" for child development in the context of the home and during group socialization experiences. Facilitate group "socialization" experiences and other family group activities. Provide education and support services to families. Conduct screening and ongoing assessment of young children's development. Collaborate with families to establish family development goals and document this collaborative process in family partnership agreements. Promote parental involvement in curriculum planning, program governance, and the overall Head Start program. Monitor and educate parents with respect to children's health status, including medical follow-up, physical health, dental health, mental health, and nutritional intake. Provide management, crisis intervention, and resource referral services. Act as liaison and advocate between community resources and Head Start families. Transport family when appropriate to and from community resources or other activities. Complete documentation of home visits, socialization experiences, and other relevant activities. Attend meetings, trainings, and appropriate professional development activities. Other duties as requested.
QUALIFICATIONS: Prefer a bachelor's or Associates degree in child development, education, social sciences, or related field. At least 2 years' experience working with children and families in a human service setting. Capacity to problem solve, handle crises, and work with families and children of various cultures from low-income backgrounds. Approach to working with families that is empathic, nonjudgmental, respectful, and professional. Willingness to work primarily in the homes of families residing in high-risk communities. Knowledge of community resources and referrals. Must have flexible schedule to accommodate family needs, may include some evening or weekend hours. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Intermediate to advanced computer skills, internet, and e-mail. Must have a valid Driver's License and proof of insurance. Within 30 days of employment must be CPR certified.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $14.76 Per Hour to $16.83 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500