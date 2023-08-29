JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill an E911 Telecommunicator position with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. This position is responsible for receiving and dispatching. All nonemergency and emergency call for service, dispatching emergency vehicles and personnel to incident locations, providing emergency instructions and prioritizing emergency situations as needed. Position also monitors and maintains facility security and performs various clerical and computer entry duties that relate to the maintenance of the E911 system and department records. Position requires extensive use of radio equipment, computers, and other technology.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma /GED Equivalent Required. Qualified candidates must have a High School degree or equivalent, ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality, have a valid WI Driver's license and be able to multi-task. No previous E911 Telecommunicator experience is required. Successful applicants will be required to pass a pre-employment drug screen, background check, oral interview, and computer testing.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $23.90 Per Hour to $26.89 Per Hour/Based on previous education and experience.
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500