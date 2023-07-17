JOB DUTIES: Supervisor/Manager responsibilities may include all the following: Staffing needs, to include interviewing and onboarding for new employees. Training and development, as well as coaching and motivation for staff. Performance management, goal setting, employee engagement, and salary administration. Workforce management to include unit equipment, software, and space needs, approving time off, overtime usage, and budget recommendations. Develop division staff through coaching and a personal work plan to attain sales expectations. Monitor employee and division results to support goal attainment. Track sales and service activities for division and individual employee performance, taking corrective action as needed to meet objectives.
QUALIFICATIONS: Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Willingness to travel throughout the assigned territory. Bachelor's degree is preferred. Five to seven years successful experience in field insurance sales, sales administration, and related management experience. CIC/CPCU designations preferred. Obtain and maintain proper insurance license. Maintain valid driver's license. Demonstrate leadership qualities and ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships, at all levels, as required. Ability to understand organizational structure
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500