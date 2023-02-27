JOB DUTIES: Work with the breeders, assistant breeders, and other technicians to lead projects in the greenhouse and phenotyping facilities. Work with breeders and assistant breeders to phenotype breeding trials in the field and at the phenotyping facility. This includes in-season phenotyping in the field, flying UAVs, raw potato grading at harvest, and chip frying and processing traits. Lead implementation of new technologies for phenotyping. Work with breeders and assistant breeders to lead field activities including planting, transplanting, seed cutting, sample pulling, organizing, etc. Ensure accurate records are taken and entered in a timely fashion. Work with breeders and assistant breeders to lead greenhouse and growth room operations including growth area preparation, seed pulling, planting, transplanting, crop maintenance, pathogen testing, crossing, seed extraction, inventory management, harvest, etc.… Ensure accurate and timely data capture, and data uploading to PepsiCo's databases, ensuring the data meets the expected quality standards.
Utilize barcoding and inventory software to track and store tuber, plant, and seed samples. Monitor, troubleshoot, and promptly report challenges with breeding operations while proactively identifying potential solutions. Continuously identify opportunities for improving efficiency and quality of breeding operations, including efficiencies in processes, techniques, and flow. Comply with local HSE requirements, including but not limited to prevention, incident reporting, and remedial actions.
Adapt to unexpected delays and changes in workflows to maintain overall productivity. COVID-19 vaccination is a condition of employment for this role. Please note that all such company vaccine requirements provide the opportunity to request an approved accommodation or exemption under applicable law.
QUALIFICATIONS: This position will be based in Rhinelander, WI and must be willing to travel occasionally to off-site experiment locations or to the main team site in St. Paul, MN at the University of Minnesota agricultural campus. Must be willing to travel 10-15% of the time primarily in North America, by land or air. Must be willing to flex work schedule to accommodate video and phone conferences across multiple time-zones as an alternative to travel. Must be able to operate in hot and wet/dry environments such as greenhouses and walk-in growth chambers, to work with plants, soil, and agricultural/science equipment, and to lift safely up to 50 LBS of weight.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $54,000.00 Per Year to $62,000.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500