JOB DUTIES: While no two days are exactly the same, here are some things you will be responsible for:
Performing personal care tasks, including feeding, ambulation, and medical monitoring
Assist with fostering positive relationships between individuals served and their housemates
Ensuring client safety and maintaining a safe environment
Encouraging self-help activities
Accompanying clients to scheduled appointments
QUALIFICATIONS: Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum Hours per week may vary
Shifts may vary. May include weekends
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500