JOB DUTIES: While no two days are exactly the same, here are some things you will be responsible for:

Performing personal care tasks, including feeding, ambulation, and medical monitoring

Assist with fostering positive relationships between individuals served and their housemates

Ensuring client safety and maintaining a safe environment

Encouraging self-help activities

Accompanying clients to scheduled appointments

QUALIFICATIONS: Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience

HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum Hours per week may vary

Shifts may vary. May include weekends

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500