JOB DUTIES: This skilled position involves maintenance of company mobile equipment and machinery. Analyzes malfunctions and repairs, rebuilds, and maintains construction equipment, such as trucks, trailers, hot mix asphalt drum plants, paving machines, motor graders, trench-digging machines, conveyors, bulldozers, excavators, rollers, pumps, compressors, pneumatic tools; operates and inspects machines or equipment to diagnose defects. Dismantles and reassembles equipment, using hoists and hand tools. We prioritize the safety and wellness of our road construction processes by following the Company's safety programs and policies, thus mitigating risk and improving overall productivity of the projects with safety at the forefront.
QUALIFICATIONS:
* Must be at least 18 years old
* A valid driver's license
* Valid Class a Commercial Driver's License with appropriate endorsements preferred
* Diesel mechanics, hydraulics and electrical knowledge
* Computer skills and knowledge preferred for equipment diagnostics
* Must be physically fit for the job
* Must be able to endure long workdays (Including Saturdays)
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $56,809.00 Per Year to $65,845.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500