Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday early morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&