JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a "full service", progressive department looking for highly motivated and hardworking individuals to carry out the mission statement of the organization to "Protect the lives and property of those who live, work and play in Oneida County." Oneida County Sheriff's Office offers a variety of different internal opportunities to advance one's career. A few specific assignments and opportunities that Oneida County Sheriff's Office provides are as follows:
• Detective Bureau
• Regional Special Response Team (SRT)*
• Multiple School Liaison Positions
• Dive Team*
• Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group (NORDEG)
• North East Mobile Field Force Team (NEMFF)*
• Drone Operations
• Recreational Safety (Boat, Snowmobile, UTV/ATV)
• Community Oriented Policing Services
• Drug Recognition Expert
• Crisis Negotiations*
• Project Lifesaver
• Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC)
• Honor Guard
• Unified Tactical Instructors*
• Field Training Officer*
• Threat Assessment Task Force
* Special Assignments that qualify for special activity pay and for every five hours of special activity worked, one-hour of regular pay is added on top of the regular wage.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High school degree or equivalent. Have a minimum of 28 fully accredited college level credits (police science credits are preferred) without the State of Wisconsin certification, OR 60 accredited college level credits with the State of Wisconsin certification. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States; have a valid Wisconsin driver's license; be in good physical condition; no felony convictions.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $27.94 Per Hour to $31.27 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 2
HOURS: Full-Time, 37.5 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500