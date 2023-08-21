JOB DUTIES: This position requires accurate data entry and the ability to work with the public daily assisting with searching the land records, answering questions, and issuing vital records. This position is responsible for performing a variety of administrative duties, while exercising independent judgment and initiative.
QUALIFICATIONS: Qualified candidate must have a high school degree, and experience with general math, secretarial tasks, and computers, plus one of the following: Two years (48 credits) of post high school education in above areas (land records experience preferred) OR One year (24 credits) post high school education in above areas plus one year work experience in a land records/description environment OR Two years' work experience in a land records/description environment or a customer service office.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $18.95 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500