JOB DUTIES: A Construction Quality Control "QC" Technician is responsible for sampling and testing of aggregate and hot mix asphalt products. The QC Technician works with production to ensure our products meet customer specifications and reports the results to the management team and road construction crews. On the job training will provide the employee the specific knowledge to obtain a Company sponsored Quality Control Technician Certification from the Department of Transportation. Regional travel may be required, and workload may require further distances under unique circumstances. We prioritize the safety and wellness of our road construction processes by following the Company's safety programs and policies, thus mitigating risk and improving overall productivity of the projects with safety at the forefront.
QUALIFICATIONS: This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Qualified overnight stay will be compensated with per diem reimbursements. Previous quality control experience preferred. Ability to communicate effectively and confidently with clients and co-workers in a fast paced, challenging environment. Detail oriented with the ability to listen while safely following protocols and procedures. Be competent in math and computer skills (spreadsheets & email). Physically fit to perform the job functions including the ability to stand, squat, bend, lift, and walk for long durations. Reliable transportation and have a valid driver's license.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $56,809.00 Per Year to $65,845.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500