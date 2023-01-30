JOB DUTIES: Under direction of the foreperson, laborers will typically work on a road crew but may work at an asphalt plant or maintenance shop. A laborer's job function will include, but not be limited to job layout, shoveling, raking, sweeping, and traffic control along with operating small equipment such as blowers, saws, compactors, and jack hammers. On the job training will provide the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of one of our crews, with the potential for advancement opportunities to become an equipment operator. This position is a full-time seasonal, working May through November (weather permitting). This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Local and regional travel opportunities are available.
QUALIFICATIONS: Must be at least 18 years old. Valid driver's license and reliable transportation. Previous construction or physical job experience preferred. Ability to obtain Commercial Driver's License (CDL), if required. Physically fit to stand, squat, bend, lift, and walk for long durations in all seasonal weather and environmental conditions in a moving highway work zone. Ability to listen and take direction from others while being a team player and helping to train less experienced employees.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $56,809.00 Per Year to $65,845.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500