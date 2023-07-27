Connecting the Dots – WJFW 12

July 2023, Witness Trees of the Northwoods

Writer and Host: Kerry Bloedorn

Film and Production: Michael Lodholz

The State of Wisconsin was first surveyed by the federal governments General Land Office between

1833 and 1866. The Public Land Surveying System was used to map out public domain lands of the

United States.

Survey Crews were hired by the GLO to measure land, dividing it into a grid of Townships, Ranges, and

Sections. Land areas were divided into 6 mile square townships, and within a township are 36 one mile

sections. These measurements were used to produce plat maps, which are still in use today. The original

land office surveys also recorded additional information such as types of wetlands, trees, soils,

vegetation and cultural features on the landscape. Wisconsin’s original survey notes are available to

peruse on the Wisconsin Historical Society website and are a fascinating resource.

Surveyors would use tools such as a transit, or compass to find a direction, or bearing to follow. A

surveying chain was then walked out to measure township, or range lines, which dictated sections. A

survey chain is 66 feet long, and has 100 links. 80 chains equal 1 mile. It was in this painstaking fashion,

the earliest surveys of the Northwoods were made. Add a tough wilderness landscape with swamps, and

thousands of lakes, wild animals, and blood sucking insects, it was hard work doing the first survey of

the Northwoods.

At each section, and quarter section, a wooden post was placed, and up to 4 nearby bearing trees were

blazed and often marked with the respective section corners. The trees on which these blazes were

marked were recorded in the surveyor’s notebook by tree type, and size. These trees are known as

bearing trees, or witness trees. Bearing trees were also recorded at a meander, which is a place where a

survey line meets a lake, or river.

Over the many decades since the original GLO survey of the Northwoods, many of the original witness

trees have died and disappeared, or cut. Some examples of cut witness trees have been brought to

museums, and preserved for people to learn from. Pioneer Park Historical Complex’s Logging Museum in

Rhinelander has several witness tree blazes on display.

After a tree is blazed and stamped, the tree will attempt to heal itself over time, covering the original

blaze. If the tree heals shut, an imprint of the original stamp marks can form on the healed part of the

tree, hidden from someone looking at the tree. If discovered, they appear as raised stamp in the healed

portion of the tree, such as this example.

Since it’s been 150 to 160 years ago since the first survey of the Northwoods, original witness trees are

few and far between these days. But there are still some left in the wild.

One such original witness tree is located just south of Rhinelander off of Hwy G and Shingle Mill Rd. This

witness tree was first surveyed by surveyor H.C Fellows in 1859. Notes indicate a sugar maple, 7 inches

in diameter. Today, this 200-year-old or more tree is still alive! Today it measures approximately 27

inches in diameter at breast height.

The Wisconsin state cartographers office has collected locations of original witness trees. You can go

online and see where they are, or report information if you have discovered any. With so many section

corners, there may be more original bearing trees out there, just waiting to be explored, and

rediscovered, standing as a witness, to the original land survey of the Northwoods.

I’m Kerry Bloedorn, and this is Connecting the Dots, reliving Northwoods History, on Newswatch 12.

Recommended for you