Connecting the Dots – WJFW 12
July 2023, Witness Trees of the Northwoods
Writer and Host: Kerry Bloedorn
Film and Production: Michael Lodholz
The State of Wisconsin was first surveyed by the federal governments General Land Office between
1833 and 1866. The Public Land Surveying System was used to map out public domain lands of the
United States.
Survey Crews were hired by the GLO to measure land, dividing it into a grid of Townships, Ranges, and
Sections. Land areas were divided into 6 mile square townships, and within a township are 36 one mile
sections. These measurements were used to produce plat maps, which are still in use today. The original
land office surveys also recorded additional information such as types of wetlands, trees, soils,
vegetation and cultural features on the landscape. Wisconsin’s original survey notes are available to
peruse on the Wisconsin Historical Society website and are a fascinating resource.
Surveyors would use tools such as a transit, or compass to find a direction, or bearing to follow. A
surveying chain was then walked out to measure township, or range lines, which dictated sections. A
survey chain is 66 feet long, and has 100 links. 80 chains equal 1 mile. It was in this painstaking fashion,
the earliest surveys of the Northwoods were made. Add a tough wilderness landscape with swamps, and
thousands of lakes, wild animals, and blood sucking insects, it was hard work doing the first survey of
the Northwoods.
At each section, and quarter section, a wooden post was placed, and up to 4 nearby bearing trees were
blazed and often marked with the respective section corners. The trees on which these blazes were
marked were recorded in the surveyor’s notebook by tree type, and size. These trees are known as
bearing trees, or witness trees. Bearing trees were also recorded at a meander, which is a place where a
survey line meets a lake, or river.
Over the many decades since the original GLO survey of the Northwoods, many of the original witness
trees have died and disappeared, or cut. Some examples of cut witness trees have been brought to
museums, and preserved for people to learn from. Pioneer Park Historical Complex’s Logging Museum in
Rhinelander has several witness tree blazes on display.
After a tree is blazed and stamped, the tree will attempt to heal itself over time, covering the original
blaze. If the tree heals shut, an imprint of the original stamp marks can form on the healed part of the
tree, hidden from someone looking at the tree. If discovered, they appear as raised stamp in the healed
portion of the tree, such as this example.
Since it’s been 150 to 160 years ago since the first survey of the Northwoods, original witness trees are
few and far between these days. But there are still some left in the wild.
One such original witness tree is located just south of Rhinelander off of Hwy G and Shingle Mill Rd. This
witness tree was first surveyed by surveyor H.C Fellows in 1859. Notes indicate a sugar maple, 7 inches
in diameter. Today, this 200-year-old or more tree is still alive! Today it measures approximately 27
inches in diameter at breast height.
The Wisconsin state cartographers office has collected locations of original witness trees. You can go
online and see where they are, or report information if you have discovered any. With so many section
corners, there may be more original bearing trees out there, just waiting to be explored, and
rediscovered, standing as a witness, to the original land survey of the Northwoods.
I’m Kerry Bloedorn, and this is Connecting the Dots, reliving Northwoods History, on Newswatch 12.