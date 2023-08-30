Connecting the Dots WJFW12
August 2023
Writer and Host: Kerry Bloedorn
Producer & Editor: Michael Lodholz
Trout Lake. This 117-foot deep, clear, cold body of water is about 2 miles south of Boulder Junction in Northern Wisconsin. Nestled in the 230,000 acre Northern Highland American Legion State Forest, it is home to Trout Lake Station, the birthplace of Wisconsin Forestry, and the topic of this episode of Connecting the Dots.
The old growth forests that made up the Northwoods had existed untouched for thousands of years, and were thought to contain an inexhaustible amount of timber. But it was quickly cut by the logging boom of the 1800s. Westward expansion of the time developed an insatiable need for lumber. 99 percent of the virgin pinery would be cut before 1900. Leaving a scarred and clear-cut landscape, covered in stumps and piles of dry, mangled branches. A proverbial tinderbox.
The great forests of the Northwoods, were thought destined to become farmland for the next wave of pioneers to the area. It was in this time that 32 year old Edward Merriam Griffith, was hired by the State of Wisconsin to become it’s first Forester. Griffith had spent his senior year of college in Germany learning about forestry practices, and he was ready to put his knowledge to use in Wisconsin.
In 1910, Griffith chose Trout Lake, as the site for the states forestry headquarters, and developed Wisconsin’s first tree nursery. The seedlings were to rebuild the states decimated forests. Tree seedling beds were built at the Trout Lake facility. In it’s first year, 192,000 seedlings were planted at Trout Lake, as well as at a nearby site located on a peninsula at Star Lake, ironically it was formerly used as a horse pasture for a saw mill.
Griffith also began instituting programs for training forest rangers, and assisted in the states purchase of tracts of forest reserves in Northern Wisconsin. Over the course of the next 4 years, thousands of young trees were sent from the Trout Lake nursery to plantations around the state. In 1914 it was producing a half a million seedlings.
Forest fire fighting and prevention techniques were also being pioneered at Trout Lake, with Wisconsin’s new foresters leading the charge. In June 1915, early aviator Jack Vilas would take Griffith on a flight in his Curtis’s float plane, dubbed the flying boat. Griffith was highly impressed at how easily fires could be detected from the air. This would mark the first time in history that a plane was used to spot and report fires. A technique that still continues today.
Later in 1915, partly due to pushback in revitalizing Wisconsin’s forests instead of keeping them available for farming, the State Supreme Court ruled Wisconsin’s forestry legislation unconstitutional, which essentially shut down the budding forestry department. A dismayed Griffith left Wisconsin, but he had planted seeds both actually and figuratively, that would continue to grow.
Farming in the Northwoods was hard, and public opinion started to come around to the scientific ideas that Griffith had advocated for during his tenure. The Northwoods sandy soil’s, with short growing season, was better suited for growing trees, not traditional farming. In 1924, the state adopted a forestry amendment to it’s constitution, thereby continuing the work Griffith had begun.
The tree nursery program continued at Trout Lake until 1963, producing millions of trees, and helping to restore Wisconsin’s forests. Over the decades, the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest along with it’s trout Lake Station, has become a popular place for study of forestry and limnology with unrivaled access to the states woodlands and inland waterways.
Some of the research that has been carried on from Trout Lake is the study of managed and unmanaged forests. The plantation at Star Lake has two sections which show the positive aspects of a well managed forest. If done properly, the woods of Wisconsin can benefit it’s ecology, and it’s robust forest products industry.
Today, the Trout Lake Forestry headquarters, carries on the tradition, and stewardship, of preserving and protecting the states beautiful forests, that all started right here at Trout Lake, more then 100 years ago.
I’m Kerry Bloedorn, and this Connecting the Dots, reliving Northwoods History, on Newswatch 12.