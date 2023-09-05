JOB DUTIES: Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal health outcomes. This position also works closely with the maternal, child, and adolescent health populations. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, car seat technician, case management and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, participate on and lead community coalitions, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Associate degree Required. Bachelor's degree in nursing with 1-3 years of experience. Experience working with the maternal and child health population. Advanced degree in public health. Knowledge of local, state, and federal public health programs and planning activities. Required, Mileage reimbursement available. Registered Nurse licensure required. Within two years of hire, earn a bachelor's degree in nursing. Knowledge of computerized information systems and data analysis. Skills in critical analysis, problem solving, priority-setting, and group facilitation.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $31.24 Per Hour to $32.88 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500