JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you interested in serving our college community by supporting our various community engagement activities? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the direct supervision of the Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Nicolet College Foundation, the support specialist provides a variety of support services for Arts & Enrichment programs, including Nicolet Live, Nicolet Art Gallery, Outdoor Adventure, and Learning in Retirement. The Specialist collaborates with other College personnel to provide service excellence to internal and external stakeholders. This position will work as a collaborative support partner with the Marketing and Foundation Support Specialist.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree Required. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an associate degree in administrative/office professional, or a related field. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an associate degree in administrative/office professional, or a related field and are proficient using the Microsoft Office suite, especially Word, Excel, and Outlook. The ideal candidate possesses a bachelor's degree in a related field, is proficient in scheduling software and ticketing systems, and has experience using advancement related software programs.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $21.01 - $25.36 per hour, commensurate with qualifications and experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500