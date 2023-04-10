JOB DUTIES:
* Promptly provide comprehensive direction and solutions to internal and external customers, primarily those complex in nature.
* As part of a team, provide support to both supervisors and staff as needed.
* Prepare insurance proposals and binders as requested.
* Assist with staff audits, as assigned, while upholding a high level of confidentiality.
* Actively identify opportunities and recommend efficiencies to improve department performance and processes.
* Serve as a mentor and coach for new team members during and directly following the training process. Provide regular feedback on the performance of service team members to the appropriate supervisor.
* Be an active participant in the review and maintenance of procedure manuals as requested.
* Create system documentation of all inquiries and actions taken while speaking with the customer.
* Gather and enter system data to process transactions and produce contractually correct insurance documents. Document all decisions and communications associated with the process.
* Analyze, evaluate, and make decisions on eligibility of new business and quote endorsements, recognizing exposures and coverage.
QUALIFICATIONS: This is a hybrid position that requires two days per week in the office and can be based in our Downtown Milwaukee/Madison/Merrill Wisconsin, Greenwood Village, Colorado, Mechanicsburg, PA location. As part of a team, provide timely solutions to large customers and/or inquiries of complex nature. Provide comprehensive direction regarding insurance coverages and options, information as requested, and resolution for concerns. In partnership with the supervisor team, serve as a team lead and department resource responsible for mentoring, auditing, and coaching staff.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500