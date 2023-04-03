JOB DUTIES: As part of a team, provide timely solutions to customers primarily through telephone and email inquiries while optimizing the customer experience. Provide comprehensive direction regarding insurance coverages and options, information as requested, and resolution for concerns. Documentation of all inquiries and actions taken is required. Process transactions, complete required forms, and produce insurance documents. Determine eligibility for additional coverages and policies, including quoting and selling. Provide comprehensive direction and solutions to external and internal customers primarily through telephone and various written communication.
* Promptly provide information in response to inquiries to handle and resolve concerns.
* Create system documentation of all inquiries and actions taken while speaking with the customer. When appropriate, written communication will be used to respond to customers.
* Gather and enter system data to process transactions and produce contractually correct insurance documents. Document all decisions and communications associated with the process.
* Analyze, evaluate, and make decisions on eligibility of new business and quote endorsements, recognizing exposures and coverage alternatives. Offer risk management suggestions and adequately price insurance coverages. Complete required forms as necessary, including applications, surveys, and legal documents. This includes quoting and selling additional coverages and policies.
* Work collaboratively in a team environment to achieve corporate and team goals to enhance the customer experience. Assist others in work processes to accomplish team workload expectations.
* Extensive interaction with all Church Mutual customers, team members, sales force, and others related to Church Mutual operations.
* Remain current on company systems
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500