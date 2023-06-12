JOB DUTIES: Works with the commercial bankers in closing and funding loans, prepares loans, assist in the review of loan files for completeness, assist in loan documentation preparation and work with customers/prospects inquiries and applications. Responds to customer inquiries and requests as directed by the commercial bankers. Provides courteous, professional services to customers by receiving, screening, and transferring telephone calls and provide routine information to clients or customers. Performs a variety of administrative support such as typing, copying correspondences and reports. Uphold Nicolet's philosophy and policies by maintaining appropriate controls to ensure full compliance with applicable laws and regulations, thereby fulfilling legal responsibilities and enhancing the quality of Nicolet. Ability to understand the value of diversity within the workplace and to work successfully with others without regard to age, gender, race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, culture, religion, disability status, socioeconomic status, or other non-job-related classification. A commitment to Nicolet's policies on equal employment opportunities and non-discrimination with a willingness to pursue efforts of inclusion and respect toward different perspectives. Performs all other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School diploma. Associates degree in Business Administration, Finance, or related field preferred. 1-3 years of administrative experience. Experience in bank environment, preferably in Commercial, Credit or related department is preferred. In compliance with the ADA, performance of this job requires certain physical demands. These demands are as follows but not limited to the ability to sit, stand, and walk often throughout the day, constantly be able to operate with their hands and arms, occasionally ascend/descend flights of stairs, position themselves frequently throughout the day, communicate with other employees, able to examine their work and regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds while occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. These physical demands must be met by an employee to be successful and perform at full potential, but reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500