JOB DUTIES: Operate computer-controlled machines or robots to perform one or more machine functions on metal or plastic work pieces. Adjust machine feed and speed, change cutting tools, or adjust machine controls when automatic programming is faulty or if machines malfunction. Calculate machine speed and feed ratios and the size and position of cuts. Check to ensure that workpieces are properly lubricated and cooled during machine operation. Clean machines, tooling, or parts, using solvents or solutions and rags. Control coolant systems. Enter commands or load control media, such as tapes, cards, or disks, into machine controllers to retrieve programmed instructions. Examine electronic components for defects or completeness of laser-beam trimming, using microscopes. Insert control instructions into machine control units to start operation. Lift workpieces to machines manually or with hoists or cranes. Listen to machines during operation to detect sounds such as those made by dull cutting tools or excessive vibration and adjust machines to compensate for problems. Maintain machines and remove and replace broken or worn machine tools, using hand tools. Measure dimensions of finished workpieces to ensure conformance to specifications, using precision measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures. Modify cutting programs to account for problems encountered during operation and save modified programs. Monitor machine operation and control panel displays and compare readings to specifications to detect malfunctions. Mount, install, align, and secure tools, attachments, fixtures, and workpieces on machines, using hand tools and precision measuring instruments. Remove and replace dull cutting tools. Review program specifications or blueprints to determine and set machine operations and sequencing, finished workpiece dimensions, or numerical control sequences. Set up and operate computer-controlled machines or robots to perform one or more machine functions on metal or plastic workpieces. Stack or load finished items or place items on conveyor systems. Stop machines to remove finished workpieces or to change tooling, setup, or workpiece placement, according to required machining sequences. Transfer commands from servers to computer numerical control (CNC) modules, using computer network links.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Mechanically Inclined; Manufacturing Experience.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $19.23 Per Hour to $22.78 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 4
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500