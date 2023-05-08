Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference?
At Church Mutual, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. For more than 125 years, we've made it our business to protect those who serve and inspire others through our specialized insurance expertise and innovative solutions. Our customers do amazing things for the world - when we protect them, we Stand for Good. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs. Provide risk control services for all lines of coverage to Church Mutual customers and prospective accounts for Church Mutual's Senior Living book of business with cross application to clinical exposures present in other niches. Analyze data to determine gaps in risk control services/materials to the Senior Living market and develop and implement solutions. Develop relevant and unique educational content pertinent to the Senior Living market. Collaborate with our Claims Department and Underwriting Department, as well as counterparts in the Risk Control Department, to improve knowledge and performance within the Senior Living Center of Excellence. Responsible for the development and implementation of clinical risk assessment protocols, quality standards, and the attainment of quantity and quality metrics. Review customers' alternative dispute resolution agreements and provide risk control recommendations for improvement.
JOB DUTIES: * Consult with customers in the Senior Living market, both in-person and remotely, for risk mitigation to reduce losses and strengthen their Risk Control Program for all lines of coverage written.
* Analyze losses on individual accounts or on specific books of business to identify root causes, trends, and emerging issues. Recommend and provide solutions to customers to minimize risk and enhance patient/resident safety. Work with large accounts, producers, and other Risk Control Consultants to develop customer specific clinical risk management solutions.
* Assist in the clinical risk strategic development of the Risk Control Department through analyzing the strengths and opportunities as they relate to the Senior Living and Allied Health Center of Excellence.
* Review customers' alternative dispute resolution agreements
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500